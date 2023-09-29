Former Aberdeen star Joe Harper believes that one swallow does not make a summer and his former side must manage either a win or a draw against Rangers on Saturday to prove that they are on track.

The Dons managed to register their first league win of the season when they beat Ross County 4-0 at home last Sunday.

Barry Robson’s side managed to follow it up with yet another victory over the same opponents three days later in the Scottish League Cup, thus booking a place in the semi-final.

However, Harper believes that one swallow does not make a summer and the Dons will need to follow those good performances up with yet another impressive showing against Glasgow giants Rangers.

Reflecting on Aberdeen’s 2-1 Europa Conference League loss against Eintracht Frankfurt, Harper wrote in his column for the Press and Journal: “Up until last week the Dons were struggling to find any form until impressing in the narrow 2-1 Europa Conference League loss to Frankfurt in Germany.

“That appears to have kick-started the season.

“However, it is too early to say if the Dons have completely turned a corner.

“One swallow doesn’t make a summer but a win or draw at Ibrox would provide further proof the Dons are on track.”

Aberdeen are still in the relegation zone and are one point adrift of safety.