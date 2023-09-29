Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has revealed that Emil Krafth will play for the Magpies Under-21 side this evening and is delighted with the steps he is making.

Krafth has been sidelined for more than a year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which he picked up in August last year against Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Cup.

The Swedish international joined the Newcastle squad on their pre-season tour of America, but has yet to appear in a game.

And now Howe revealed that Krafth is ready to make his comeback as the 29-year-old defender is set to feature for the Magpies under-21 team tonight.

Howe said at a press conference: “Emil Krafth will play tonight for the Under-21s.

“It’s really good to see Emil hopefully come back and do well today.”

Newcastle’s Under-21 will take on Nottingham Forest Under-21 in the Premier League 2 and eyes will be on how the Swedish defender performs after recovering from his serious knee injury.

The 29-year-old Swedish defender has played 54 times in the Premier League for the St. James’ Park outfit.

Now it remains to be seen when Krafth will make his comeback to Newcastle’s senior squad.