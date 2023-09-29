European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund showed an interest in signing Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Rutter has managed to shake off his slow start to life at Leeds and has emerged as a key player for the club in the Championship.

He has earned the trust of new manager Daniel Farke and has scored two goals and assisted two in seven appearances this season.

However, there were question marks around him in the summer following his struggles in the latter half of last season in the Premier League.

And it has been claimed that Bundesliga giants Dortmund showed an interest in providing him with an escape route from Elland Road in the last transfer window.

An agent got in contact with Leeds on behalf of Dortmund and enquired about the possibility of signing Rutter.

He was asked to see whether the forward was keen on a move out of Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds knocked back the approach as Rutter is a player they were always keen to hold on to.

Once Farke became manager he also asked Leeds to reject any interest in the forward from other clubs.