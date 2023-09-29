Former Leeds United star Michael Bridges has expressed his delight at seeing Georginio Rutter come out of his shell this season and play with confidence on the pitch.

Rutter’s arrival in January was used as an example of Victor Orta’s flawed recruitment style and he struggled to settle at Leeds in the Premier League last season.

However, he has been even present in the team in the Championship and has scored twice already in the ongoing campaign.

He has formed a potent partnership up front with Joel Piroe and has earned the trust of new Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

Bridges feels that the step up to the Premier League was too much for Rutter last season but he is loving the confidence that the forward has shown in the Championship.

The former White believes that the Frenchman is looking more assured because he has come out of his shell to show his talent in the team this season.

Bridges said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I have been critical of him; I don’t mind admitting that as I am a striker and if you want to be part of the strikers’ union you have got to score goals and get assists.

“I just felt that with the price tag he came into the Premier League, the transition was too much of a big step for him.

“This season is completely different dynamics.

“I want to see him on the ball as much as he can, he wants to get on the ball as much as he can and he is doing Maradona spin-turns – that’s how much confidence this kid has got at this moment in time.

“Even when he is not involved on the scoresheet, he has been involved in every moment of the goals that we have scored.

“He is playing with a smile on his face. In his interviews last season, he looked very sheepish and didn’t want to do that.

“There is nothing nicer than watching someone come out of their shell and produce.”

Rutter is likely to start when Leeds will take on Southampton at the St. Mary’s on Saturday.