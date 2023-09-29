Hull City and Swansea City have sent scouts in recent weeks to watch Charlton Athletic’s winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 26-year-old has made his presence felt in front of goal in League One this season, having contributed towards five goals in eight league matches.

Though his goals have not been enough to give the Addicks a bright start to the campaign, his individual performances on the pitch have not gone under the radar.

In fact, a number of Championship clubs are eyeing a move for the 26-year-old in January, including Hull City and Swansea City.

Both Championship clubs have sent scouts in recent weeks to see the player in action for Michael Appleton’s side.

Blackett-Taylor’s contract with the League One club expires next summer and a deal for him could be done on relatively easier terms.

It now remains to be seen whether either Hull or Swansea show urgency to snatch him away from Charlton’s hands in January or wait until the summer.

Blackett-Taylor is a product of Aston Villa’s youth academy and left the club in the summer of 2019 after managing two senior appearances for the Villans.