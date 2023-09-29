Experienced Turkish goalkeeper Sinan Bolat has backed compatriot Altay Bayindir to be a success at Manchester United and predicted he will rapidly improve.

Manchester United signed the Turkey goalkeeper in the summer as an understudy to number-one shot-stopper Andre Onana for the squad.

Bayindir is yet to represent the Red Devils and has spent all his time on the bench since joining the club with Onana being the undisputed number one at Old Trafford.

But Bolat believes joining Manchester United was the right step for his career and he made the decision at the right time as well.

He is certain that Bayindir will be a success at Old Trafford and will also return to the Turkey squad soon as he is going to be performing at a higher level.

Bolat told Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency: “I very much believe that Altay will be successful at Manchester United.

“I think he has taken the right step.

“He has taken the right step at the right time and he will feel better there.

“He will improve a lot and reach a higher level and I believe he will again represent Turkey.”

With Onana set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Manchester United will need Bayindir to step up in his absence.