Former Leeds United star Michael Bridges has claimed that the Whites will get automatic promotion this season as long as their frontline manage to avoid big injuries.

Leeds have won three of their last five Championship games and have managed to keep four clean sheets on the trot.

Following a slow start to the campaign, Leeds have moved up to sixth in the Championship standings due to their recent run of good form.

Bridges is particularly excited about the Leeds forward line and is certain that this team are going to score a lot of goals this season.

The former White also hailed their defensive solidity and the balance that they have in the middle of the park.

He believes if the Leeds attackers can manage to avoid any big injuries, Leeds will end up in the top two and earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The former Whites star said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I made a massive comment but if we can keep that front four positions with the squad and depth that we have in that area of the field, we are going to be a top two team.

“There are goals all over the place and we have shown that we are defensively organised.

“The midfield has got a lovely balance with [Glen] Kamara coming in and it takes a bit of pressure off the youngster [Archie] Gray and [Ethan] Ampadu is going from strength to strength.

“I am going to get excited about this season already and it’s an early call for me – we are going to be a top two team as long as we keep that front positions and not get nasty injuries.”

Daniel Farke has insisted that Leeds cannot afford to feel overconfident because of the recent results.