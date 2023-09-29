Former Scotland defender Mark Wilson has indicated that Michael Beale is a victim of the expectations of good football he created when he took charge of Rangers last year.

Rangers are on a four-game winning run in all competitions and have not conceded a goal in any of those fixtures.

They have also reached the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup and have started their Europa League campaign by beating group favourites Real Betis at Ibrox.

However, Rangers fans are still not happy with Beale and have continued to criticise the style of football the team have been playing this season.

Wilson insisted that the Rangers manager deserves credit for the recent run of good results but conceded that just winning games is no longer enough for the fans.

He pointed out that there was an expectation amongst Rangers fans that Beale would turn the side into an entertaining team when he took charge last year but that has not come to fruition.

The former defender feels that there is little to suggest that Rangers will play that style of football under him in the near future.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “When you look at the past ten days – there is a European result in there alongside a result in the League Cup and couple in the league – normally that will paint the picture that everything is okay.

“But the fans are not just letting go of this thing with style and Michael Beale, and I think it is probably because there was so much optimism when Beale came in that it was going to reinvent the way the team played.

“It was going to be a different style, attractive, more dynamic and it has been anything but that.

“He then emphasised that even further in the summer when the new signings were coming in and it just has not quite been that.

“And the problem is that there are not many signs that it is going to be that, but they are winning just now and Michael Beale needs to take credit for that.

“But for the fans in this day and age, winning is not enough, there has got to be a style and entertainment to go alongside with that.”

Beale needs his side to keep winning when Rangers host Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday.