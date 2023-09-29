Former Scottish top flight star Stephen McGinn believes that Rangers are seeing a massive drop in quality in their attacking department and thinks that Gers boss Michael Beale cannot ask for more time as Celtic already have a four-point lead.

Rangers have started the season slowly, but Beale’s side have managed to go on a four-match winning streak after their defeat in the Old Firm derby in early September.

However, their performances in recent games have not been convincing to their critics.

McGinn believes that last season’s performance was an indicator that Rangers needed to move players like Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, but he admits that the Gers are seeing quality drop off in the attacking department.

And he also stated that Beale cannot ask for more time as his team are already four points behind Celtic.

“Yes, the summer window needed to happen; players needed to be moved on”, McGinn said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“I think Ryan Kent and Morelos are all big players for Rangers, but I think if you see the way their season had gone, that was the right time for them to go.

“But there has been such a drop-off in the attacking area and you are saying give us time, but you are already four points behind Celtic.

“Celtic have been to Ibrox; they have been to Pittodrie; and they have been to Livingston, which is a notoriously difficult place.”

Rangers are set to take on Aberdeen on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to extend their winning streak.