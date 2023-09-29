Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed the big theme behind Pompey’s summer recruitment drive and feels he has a squad to cover eventualities.

Pompey are determined to get back in the Championship this season and they dug deep in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Portsmouth have begun the season impressively, as they are currently at the top of the League One table with 19 points from nine games while staying unbeaten in the league.

Mousinho stated their main focus was on how well the new signings would be able to adapt to the squad rather than simply assembling a big squad.

The Portsmouth boss revealed that going into the summer transfer market, the club were determined to create a squad where there will be at least two players for each position.

“It wasn’t necessarily squad size last year because we had a big squad, it was how comfortable we felt with the players that would be coming in behind”, Mousinho told The News.

“That was the big theme of all the recruitment over the summer, making sure we had that squad assembled with two players in every position all competing for a spot – and we would be comfortable chopping and changing those lads.

“That has been a big part of trying to go where we want to go.”

Portsmouth are set to take on Wigan Athletic on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Mousinho’s squad will be able to extend their unbeaten run against Shaun Maloney’s side.