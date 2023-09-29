Jaidon Anthony has revealed that Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is extremely detailed and says that he is learning how to deal with the German’s demands.

Leeds signed the winger on loan from Bournemouth on the final day of the transfer window in the summer.

The 23-year-old wide-man is yet to start a game for Leeds but did score in their 3-0 win against Watford at Elland Road last weekend.

Anthony is looking to impress Farke and conceded that he is detail-oriented and exactly knows what he wants from the players on the pitch, being very demanding as a manager.

He revealed that the Leeds boss’ long meetings mean that the players are aware of what he wants clearly and he is still learning how to deal with the demands of the German.

The winger said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “He is probably one of the most detailed managers I have worked with.

“The meetings are very long and he plans out exactly what he wants us to do and then it is up to us as players.

“We have a lot of options when we are on the pitch as we sort of know where each other should be and then it is down to us to be there and put it into practice.

“He is very detailed in what he wants and I am having to learn quickly.”

Leeds are sitting sixth in the Championship table and will be taking on Southampton on Saturday.