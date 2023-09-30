Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s big Premier League clash against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League so far, winning five of their opening six league games of the season thus far.

Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk will form the centre-back partnership and will look to keep things tight at the back for Klopp’s team today.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold still not ready to start, Joe Gomez will occupy the right-back slot and Andy Robertson will again slot in at left-back for the Reds.

Dominik Szoboszlai will look to keep his form going against the north London club, and Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones will form the rest of the midfield.

Cody Gakpo will lead the line for the Merseyside giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will complete the forward line.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are some of the attacking options the Liverpool manager has on the bench today.

Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnoild