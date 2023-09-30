Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has conceded that Jamie Shackleton found it tough to cope with Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Daniel Farke’s men were well beaten 3-1 by Southampton in the Championship on Saturday and found themselves 3-0 down at half time.

Shackleton, a midfielder by trade, was handed a start by Farke and slotted in as Leeds’ right-back.

Speedy winger Sulemana provided assists for two of Southampton’s goals and Newsome admits that Shackleton could not deal with him.

He also feels that Sulemana’s clever movement placed Shackleton in a tough spot.

“I thought Shack found it hard against Sulemana today”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“Sulemana was good, they used his pace; he started wide and made that inverted run, that diagonal, driving in behind.

“And Shack didn’t know whether to twist or stick. Does he go with Sulemana then if he does then what if Manning or Downes makes that run into that channel and if he doesn’t then Sulemana is played in.

“It was a tough afternoon for Jamie Shackleton today, but it is one he will learn from.”

Leeds do not have to wait long for an opportunity to bounce back, with a struggling QPR side set to visit Elland Road on Wednesday evening in the Championship.