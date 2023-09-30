Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has admitted that he needs to be grateful about getting a chance at Elland Road at his age.

The 17-year-old midfielder broke into the Leeds first team this season and has started seven of their eight Championship games thus far.

Leeds brought in Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev towards the end of the window to ease the load on Gray and Ethan Ampadu, but the teenager remains a big part of their plans.

He is one of the youngest midfielders in the Championship and Gray admitted that he has not had time to look back at his journey to the first team at Leeds as everything has happened very quickly in the last two years.

However, the teenager wants to keep working hard and is aware that he needs to remain grateful for getting an opportunity to play for Leeds at the level despite being just 17.

Gray said on LUTV: “Ever since I was about 15, it has literally come at me so quickly so I haven’t really had time to look back and think ‘what an experience’.

“I have just got to keep working hard and be grateful for what I have, actually being brought into from such a young age.

“And just keep improving.”

Gray is likely to get more starts for Leeds this season going forward given the gruelling nature of the Championship.