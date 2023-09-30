Former Rangers star Kenny Miller has slammed the Gers’ recruitment and insisted that it has been a problem for a few years now.

Rangers’ season further descended into chaos on Saturday when they lost 3-1 at Ibrox against Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership clash.

Michael Beale’s side are now seven points behind Celtic in the title race and the Rangers manager is now fighting to save his job.

Rangers signed nine new players in the summer but Miller pointed out that other than goalkeeper Jack Butland no one else has succeeded in convincing this season.

The former Gers star stressed that recruitment has been a major problem at Ibrox over the last couple of years.

Miller said on BBC Sportsound: “Recruitment at Rangers has not been good enough and it’s not just in the last window. It goes back a couple of seasons now.

“Outside of Jack Butland, no one has hit the ground running.”

Miller also admitted that Rangers are missing Todd Cantwell and Tom Lawrence but stressed that the other players need to be more accountable for their performances despite the pressure on Beale.

“Todd Cantwell is a big loss, Tom Lawrence is a big loss.

“The buck stops with the manager, but players have to take responsibility too.

“They should have enough to deal with any level of domestic opposition.”

Beale will hope to get some respite when Rangers take on Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday night.