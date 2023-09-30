Fixture: Everton vs Luton Town

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Luton Town to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dyche’s men have hit a spell of good form with a league win over Brentford being followed by EFL Cup success at Aston Villa.

More league points will be what the Everton manager wants today and his side start as favourites against a Luton team struggling to get to grips with the top flight.

The two teams last met in the top flight all the way back in 1992, with a draw played out at Goodison Park.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton, while Dyche picks Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko as a back four.

Midfield sees Everton deploy Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while James Garner and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche has options on the bench if needed against the Hatters, including Beto and Jack Harrison.

Everton Team vs Luton Town

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Harrison, Dobbin, Chermiti, Danjuma, Beto