Archie Gray has hailed the experience of playing at Elland Road and admitted that he knew very early that he wanted to feel the experience of playing in front of the Leeds United crowd.

The 17-year-old midfielder has broken into the Leeds first team this season and started seven of their opening nine Championship games.

Gray is already a popular player amongst the Leeds faithful given that he is an academy product and comes from a family of players who represented the club with distinction in the past.

The teenager admitted that the first time he was on the Leeds bench for a home game a couple of years ago, he was sure that he wanted to experience playing at Elland Road while being on the pitch.

He insisted that the atmosphere is brilliant and he can feel the love, affection and backing of the home fans whenever he is playing.

Talking about Elland Road, Gray said on LUTV: “Obviously, it is amazing.

“It is some of the best you will experience and the fans are like mental in a way.

“They are so good and always behind you.

“The first taste of it when I was on the bench when I was 15 and I was like, ‘I need to play; I want to experience it while I am playing’.”

Gray has formed a good midfield partnership with Ethan Ampadu this season and has earned the love of the Elland Road faithful.