Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo is in a knee brace following the Reds’ controversial 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds battled bravely against Spurs and held the hosts at 1-1, despite having just nine men, until a final minute Joel Matip own goal handed the London side victory.

Liverpool also controversially had a goal from Luis Diaz ruled out for offside, despite replays clearly indicating he was onside.

Now in a further blow for the Anfield club, attacker Gakpo is in a knee brace, according to The Athletic.

The Dutch attacker was spotted after the match in a knee brace which raises questions about his fitness.

It is unclear how serious Gakpo’s injury is, but Liverpool may choose not to risk him in the Europa League this week against Union SG.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to make wholesale changes for the Europa League game as he bids to keep his star men fresh.

Amid Diaz’s goal being ruled out, the Premier League officials have since acknowledged that the goal should have stood, a goal which would have given Liverpool a 1-0 lead.