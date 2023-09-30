Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller has conceded that Michael Beale is a long way away from winning back the support and confidence of the Gers fans at the moment.

Rangers lost 3-1 at home to Aberdeen on Saturday to further ramp up the pressure on Beale, who has already lost the support of a large section of the supporters.

The defeat means that Rangers have now lost three of their opening seven Scottish Premiership games.

Rangers were on a good run of results going into the game, but the fans were still not happy with their style of football and now the pressure has been ramped up on Beale.

Miller conceded that Beale is now an facing uphill battle to get his stock back up amongst Rangers supporters.

He insisted that Rangers paid for not taking their chances in the early exchanges of the game and eventually went on to lose the game against Aberdeen.

Miller said on BBC Sportsound: “I’ve got my thoughts on what should happen, but it’s a long way back for Michael Beale at this point.

“Performances have not been great and the first half hour was the best we’ve seen from Rangers in a while, but they don’t take their chances and it ends up a really negative afternoon.

“This adds to the questions and pressure on the manager and players.”

Beale is now fighting to save his job at Rangers as they fall seven points behind Celtic in the league table.