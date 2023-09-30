Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus has insisted that Michael Beale being the real brains behind Steven Gerrard’s success at Rangers was a complete myth.

Beale is under severe pressure at Rangers following his side’s limp 3-1 defeat at Ibrox against Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers are now sitting seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table and the fanbase has firmly turned against the Gers boss.

Beale was brought in last year to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst and was hailed as the brains behind Gerrard’s reign at Ibrox when Rangers won the league title under the former Liverpool midfielder.

But McManus thinks that given Beale’s performance as Rangers manager, it is safe to say that his impact on Gerrard’s operation was widely overestimated.

The former striker is also unsure whether he will be in his role as Rangers boss come Monday given the mood against him.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Think it’s safe to say that the ‘Michael Beale was the brains behind Gerrard’ etc that was peddled was a myth.

“Spent a fortune also on players.

“Don’t see how he can survive the weekend but if he does, I wonder if Gio van Bronckhorst will turn up in Paisley [St. Mirren] next Sunday?”

It remains to be seen whether the Rangers board is prepared to give more time to someone who was allowed to overhaul the squad in the summer.