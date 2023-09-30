Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic have confirmed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Motherwell at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ side sit at the top of the league table with 16 points from their opening six league games and remain undefeated.

Motherwell are six points behind the Bhoys and following a promising start to the campaign have lost their last two games.

The Fir Park outfit have to go back to 2013 to find their last win over Celtic on home turf, but the last meeting between the two teams, at Celtic Park, ended 1-1.

Rodgers has Scott Bain in goal today, while in defence he plays Alistair Johnston, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, the Celtic manager deploys Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate, while leading the goal threat are Yang Hyun-jun, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi.

If Rodgers needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench that are available, including Nathaniel Phillips and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Motherwell

Bain, Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor, O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate, Maeda, Kyogo, Yang

Substitutes: Siegrist, Phillips, Palma, Turnbull, Holm, Oh, Tomoki, Forrest, Ralston