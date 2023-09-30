Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Liverpool to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

Spurs have made a fine start under new boss Ange Postecoglou and confirmed their progress in the north London derby last weekend when they played out a draw with Arsenal.

Now back on home turf, Postecoglou will be looking for his men to make a statement by beating an in-form Liverpool side.

The last meeting between the two clubs ended 4-3 in favour of Liverpool at Anfield.

Guglielmo Vicario is now Tottenham’s established number 1 and he starts, while Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie operate as full-backs. In central defence, Cristian Romero partners Micky van de Ven.

Midfield sees Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and James Maddison picked by Postecoglou, while the attack is led by Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son

Postecoglou has options on the bench to change things, including Emerson Royal and Manor Solomon.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Substitutes: Forester, Royal, Davies, Phillips, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Solomon, Donley, Veliz