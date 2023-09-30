Fixture: Newcastle United vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United team to lock horns with Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at St James’ Park today.

The Magpies head into the clash on the back of a win over Manchester City in the EFL Cup in midweek, while they thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 in their last league outing.

Howe’s side have now gone four games unbeaten to put a rocky start to the campaign behind them.

Newcastle last faced Burnley at St James’ Park in December 2021 and edged out the Clarets 1-0.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle this afternoon, while in defence Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn to operate as a back four.

In midfield, the Magpies go with Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson, while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

Howe has options on his bench if he needs to shake things up and they include Sandro Tonali and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Team vs Burnley

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Anderson, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Joelinton, Tonali, Ritchie, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Murphy