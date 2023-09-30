Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes at the moment, Tottenham Hotspur are top four contenders, but is cautious because of their reputation for falling apart under pressure.

Tottenham are sitting fourth in the Premier League table and are still unbeaten in the league, winning four of their opening six games.

Their unbeaten record will see a stiff challenge today when host Thompson’s former club Liverpool at home, but Ange Postecoglou’s side are looking like a confident team at the moment.

Thompson conceded that Tottenham are contenders to qualify for the Champions League, given how they have started the ongoing campaign.

However, the former Red stressed that the north London club could still capitulate given their history and the gruelling nature of the Premier League campaign.

He insists that the term ‘Spursy’ is based on real meaning, but admits that the way Tottenham have started will encourage them.

Thompson said on LFC TV after the win over Leicester City, as he looked ahead to the Tottenham clash: “At the moment you’d have to say yes [they are a top-four team].

“It’s going to be a long season and the saying ‘Spursy’ has a meaning to it, when they can actually sort of capitulate quite quickly; that’s the way they are.

“It’s a long season and we will see as it goes on.

“But at the moment yes you would have to say that [they are top four contenders] because you look around the teams and they are better than teams like Chelsea and Manchester United.”

Postecoglou’s Tottenham side are considered legitimate contenders to finish in the top four this season, but Liverpool will now provide them with an acid test.