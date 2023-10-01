Frank Lampard wanted to take Bundesliga hot-shot Serhou Guirassy to Goodison Park when he was Everton boss, but was overruled, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Guirassy, who joined Stuttgart initially on loan before inking a permanent move in the summer, is on fire in the Bundesliga.

The 27-year-old has been leaving Bundesliga defenders in a constant state of fear, with an astonishing ten goals in six league outings so far this season.

Guirassy could be a big money departure from Stuttgart in future transfer windows, but he could have been plying his trade at Everton now.

Lampard wanted to take Guirassy to Everton in the last transfer window before he was sacked as Toffees boss, but he was overruled.

Instead the Toffees’ transfer team wanted to sign Neal Maupay from Brighton and a deal was done for an initial £12m.

Lampard had been impressed with Guirassy when he saw him in action for Rennes while he was Chelsea boss.

Maupay was a disaster at Goodison and was shipped out on loan to Brentford in the summer transfer window.