Former top flight star Tam McManus has pointed to the financial cost of paying off Michael Beale, as well as the cost of his signings, after Rangers sacked him as manager.

Beale saw his Rangers side suffer their third defeat of the Scottish Premiership season on Saturday after Aberdeen ran out 3-1 winners at Ibrox.

Gers fans had turned against Beale before the clash with the Dons and Rangers were left in no doubt about the feeling amongst the supporters on Saturday.

Beale has now not even seen out the weekend as Rangers boss, with the club sacking him and his backroom team; Steven Davis is taking interim charge.

McManus thinks that Beale’s reign was an expensive failure for Rangers, not least due to average signings, and stressed that the payoffs must be substantial.

“Didn’t think Beale would survive that result on Saturday and he hasn’t”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“Be a hefty sum to pay him and his backroom team off.

“Not to mention the money he appears to have blown on what looks so far to be average players.

“Who next for Rangers then?”

The Rangers board have vowed to take as long as is needed to find the right man to become the next Gers boss and will be hoping Davis can hold the fort.