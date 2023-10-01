Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome expects to see Joe Rodon replace Liam Cooper in the Whites side against QPR on Wednesday night.

Cooper partnered Pascal Struijk in the heart of Leeds’ defence against Southampton on Saturday as the Whites suffered a 3-1 defeat on the south coast.

They will have a speedy opportunity to bounce back though as strugglers QPR are set to visit Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

For Newsome, when the R’s come calling, Daniel Farke should restore Rodon to the starting line-up and pull Cooper out.

He feels that Struijk produced the better performance at Southampton and should keep his spot.

“I’d expect to see a number [of changes against QPR]”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“Rodon’s got to come back in, for Coops for me.

“I think Struijk did a lot better. He was the one who played on the front foot.

“It still did not help us with the unbalanced bit and he’s not comfortable coming out on the right hand side.

“Coops, he wasn’t at his best today. I would say Rodon’s going to come in for Cooper.”

Wednesday’s visitors QPR are inside the drop zone after a poor start to the season and have won just two of their nine league games so far.

The R’s last win at Elland Road came in 2013.