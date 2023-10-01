Liverpool legend Phil Thompson thinks that Reds goalkeeper Alisson was superb with his use of the ball at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham, with a goal from Luis Diaz incorrectly ruled out for offside, while two Reds players were sent off.

Liverpool had to play a portion of the game with just nine men as they looked to hold on for a 1-1 draw.

Thompson was hugely impressed with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and especially the way he used the ball when the Reds needed to try to keep hold of it.

The Reds legend said post match on LFC TV: “Ali was truly amazing.

“His use of the ball was truly amazing because when you are down to nine men you have make sure you try and keep it as best you can.”

It remains to be seen what the extent of the fallout from the referees’ performance in the Tottenham clash will be.

Liverpool must quickly shake off their disappointment with Union SG visiting Anfield on Thursday night in the Europa League.