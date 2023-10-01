Former Scotland international Mark Wilson does not expect the Rangers board to let Michael Beale limp on beyond Monday.

Beale is now under massive pressure at Ibrox following a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Aberdeen on Saturday.

Rangers have now lost three of their opening seven Scottish Premiership games which, added to an exit from the Champions League playoff round and the underperformance of a host of summer signings, has left Beale in a tough spot.

Gers fans have largely turned against the former QPR boss and Wilson does expect Beale to be allowed to continue beyond Monday.

He thinks the atmosphere is now toxic and impossible for Beale to work in.

“I think a decision will be made before Monday”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard after the Aberdeen game.

“I don’t think Michael Beale will limp on, just because of the toxic nature inside the ground after the game and what we’re hearing on the phones.

“So how can you limp on when that is the atmosphere with your support? It becomes an impossible environment to work in.”

Rangers are due to travel to Cyprus to play Aris Limassol on Thursday in the Europa League and the jury is out on whether Beale will still be at the helm.