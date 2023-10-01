Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has dismissed any worries about the threat which Union SG might pose the Reds in the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered a controversial 2-1 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, but must now forget the loss and focus on the Europa League.

Lawrenson expects to see Klopp make wholesale changes to the side for the visit of the Belgians on Thursday night.

While Union SG have impressed in Belgian football in recent years, Lawrenson thinks the Belgian league is not of a great standard and is not concerned about them posing any genuine threat.

“It’s not the strongest league, is it? It’s basically not the strongest league”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV following the Spurs loss.

“We’ve got so many players, you can put a completely different team out and then everybody else on the bench, the cavalry might need to come on at some stage.

“It’s just important to win and I imagine we will do it.”



Liverpool won their group stage opener in the Europa League with a win away in Austria against LASK Linz.

French outfit Toulouse are the other side in the group with Liverpool.