Former Rangers hitman Gordon Dalziel has dubbed Michael Beale a “shadow manager” as he feels he boosted his reputation under Steven Gerrard and now is not living up to it.

Beale worked as one of Gerrard’s assistants at Ibrox and was part of the manager’s backroom team as Rangers won the Scottish Premiership title.

He was dubbed “Gerrard’s brain” by some and Rangers swiftly turned to him to take over when Giovanni van Bronckhorst could not make the expected progress as Gers boss.

Now Beale is struggling badly despite having been backed with funds to reshape the squad in the summer and Dalziel admits he does not know what the manager is doing with the players on the training pitch.

The former Ger stressed that Beale has been a shadow manager, boosting his reputation without being in the firing line.

“I think Michael Beale has fallen into the category of a shadow manager”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“He’s gone on the back of Steven Gerrard and he took most of the praise. Everybody spoke about the coaching, what he did behind the scenes, organisation, it was all about Michael Beale.

“When you become the manager you’re getting put into those shoes. It’s completely different. You have to make big decisions.

“I look at Michael Beale and I’ve not seen one piece of evidence on the pitch that this guy is a fantastic coach.

“I don’t know what they are doing. They look disorganised, their signings are poor. Rangers fans have had enough.”

Beale remains in his post as Rangers manager despite the Gers being beaten 3-1 at home by Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Londoner will be hoping he is given the chance to get Rangers back to winning ways in the Europa League against Aris Limassol on Thursday night.