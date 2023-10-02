Bundesliga attacker Nathan Tella has insisted that Arsenal played a pivotal role in his development and revealed that he was a huge fan of Thierry Henry.

The 24-year-old started playing football at Arsenal’s youth academy and stayed with the club’s youth ranks for ten years before signing for Southampton.

Giving an insight into his formative years as an Arsenal player, Tella revealed his admiration for Arsenal and France legend Henry.

Henry’s style of play and way of scoring goals made an impression on the Leverkusen attacker Tella.

Moving to Southampton in 2017, for whom he made his senior debut, Tella came in contact with yet another former Arsenal and Saints player Theo Walcott, who he insists, taught him a lot.

“I grew up at Arsenal and am a huge fan of Thierry Henry”, Tella was quoted as saying by Sky Deutschland.

“The way he played, the way he scored goals. That always really impressed me.

“And also from Theo Walcott, with whom I was allowed to play together.

“He taught me a lot.”

Tella left England for Germany in the summer, joining Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal for a reported £20m fee.

The winger spent last season on loan at Burnley, where he helped Vincent Kompany’s club earn promotion to the Premier League making 22 goal contributions in 39 league matches.