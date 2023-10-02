Former top flight striker Pierre van Hooijdonk has hailed Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh as lightning fast and believes that the Magpies talent is an interesting player.

The 19-year-old winger joined Newcastle in the summer transfer window and the Magpies loaned him out to Feyenoord on a season-long loan.

Minteh has featured seven times in the league for the Dutch outfit so far and managed to find the back of the net three times.

Van Hooijdonk believes that Feyenoord have very few players like Minteh, who can give opposition defenders hard times in one-on-one situations.

He also added that the Newcastle loanee is quick as lightning and considers Minteh an interesting player.

“I think Minteh is a very interesting player, especially for Feyenoord”, Van Hooijdonk said on the NOS programme Studio Voetbal.

“Feyenoord don’t have that many players who can really trouble someone in a one-on-one situation.

“He can, apart from the fact that he is also lightning fast.”

Minteh will be determined to impress Newcastle boss Eddie Howe with his performances during his loan spell to get into his plans for next season.