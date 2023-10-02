Former Southampton star Jo Tessam is of the view that Saints need to play more forward-thinking football like they did against Leeds United at the weekend.

Southampton ended their four-match winless run in the Championship on Saturday by defeating an in-form Leeds United.

Saints snatched a 3-1 victory with the help of a brace by Adam Armstrong and a goal from Will Smallbone.

Tessam praised Southampton boss Russell Martin for his attacking set-up against Leeds and pointed out that the Saints moved the ball quickly forward during the game.

He believes that Martin’s team need to play more forward football and thinks that it will help Southampton control games better.

“I will give him a big tick for the selection of offensive players, but the biggest tick for me is the forward play”, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent.

“We pushed the ball and played quickly forward and we played forward playing football.

“I think we need to do more of that, even in the second half.

“I think we can control the game even better if we play more forward football.”

Southampton will square off against Stoke City on Tuesday and it remains to be seen whether Martin’s side will be able to snatch three points from the Potters.