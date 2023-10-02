Danny Collins has stressed that although players from different positions are chipping in with goals for Sunderland, the Black Cats still need their strikers to pitch in.

Due to a lack of options up front, Sunderland struggled to be effective in front of goal last season.

The Black Cats have brought in a host of new faces to strengthen their forward options, but none of the new players have registered their names on the scoresheet for Sunderland this season.

Collins admitted that players from different positions are contributing goals for Sunderland, but stressed that Tony Mowbray will want his strikers to score goals.

He added that Sunderland’s strikers have to keep working hard to find the first goal and believe that once they score, the goals will keep flowing.

“You want to see your strikers scoring goals”, Collins told Sunderland’s media.

“Obviously Jack’s getting goals coming off the left-hand side; you get other players chipping in; Dan Neil’s got himself a couple; Pierre Ekwah, Jobe’s got himself a couple of goals as well; Dan Ballard got a couple.

“So we are chipping in from different areas of the pitch, but you want your strikers to score goals.

“If you come at the end of the season, players at the top end of the pitch, you are looking at 29, 30 goals a season.

“If we get these lads up and running, competition for places, whether it is Rusyn or Mason, who tonight I thought was decent in that first half, but he has not got himself a goal, so they have to keep on working hard, and I am sure once they get one, they will start to flow.”

Sunderland are currently fourth in the league table and next they will take on Watford on Wednesday at the Stadium of Light.