Former Aberdeen striker Mixu Paatelainen has warned the Dons about the possibility of being caught on the counter attack when they host Finnish champions HJK Helsinki on Thursday.

Barry Robson’s side are set to take on the Finnish giants in what will be their second match of the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

Having managed in Finland and seen what HJK Helsinki are all about, the former Aberdeen star has issued a warning to Robson’s side, telling them to be prepared for a perfectly capable and experienced team.

“It is not going to be easy for Aberdeen. Helsinki are an experienced team and are capable”, Paatelainen was quoted as saying by the Press and Journal.

Aberdeen have been known for playing high-tempo, aggressive football this season, something that the Finish side will not be particularly used to, the 56-year-old believes.

However, Helsinki’s tendency to pose a threat on the counter attack is something Robson will have to prepare his team for, Paatelainen insists.

“It will be interesting as I know if Aberdeen play a typical Scottish, high-tempo and aggressive game, that can be difficult for HJK Helsinki as they are more used to playing a continental style.

“But having said that, Aberdeen have to be careful not to be caught on the counter.”

A 2-1 loss against German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the first match of the group stages has pushed Aberdeen to the bottom of Group G.