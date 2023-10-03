Former Championship star Sam Parkin has stated that he wants Gary Rowett to stay in charge of Millwall, as he believes that the English tactician has done very well with the club.

Last season under Rowett, Millwall finished eighth in the Championship table, only one point short of the last playoff spot.

This season, Millwall have begun the season in a slow manner and the Lions have lost four of their six home games so far, which has aroused speculation over Rowett’s future.

Parkin admitted that Millwall are not showing any kind of consistency in their form and believes that speculation regarding Rowett’s future is not going away.

However, he pointed out that Rowett has done a brilliant job with Millwall with the regular top-half finishes and stated that he would like to see the Englishman stay in charge of the club.

“It is not breathing any kind of consistency so it is not going away the speculation about Gary Rowett’s future”, Parkin said on the What The EFL podcast.

“I think they are still very split on it, but this morning probably a little bit more of the majority would like to see a change, but I would still like to see him in charge, to be honest.

“There has been a lot of good and you cannot dismiss the finishes that he has produced for that side.

“Just missing out on the playoffs is pretty good going and I am sure they will be away from trouble this year.”

Millwall are set to face Plymouth Argyle tonight at Home Park and the Lions will be looking to bounce back from their weekend defeat to climb up the table.