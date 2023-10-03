Former top-flight star Adrian Clarke is of the view that none of Sheffield Wednesday’s new signings have improved them this season.

Sheffield Wednesday went into the transfer market late after the appointment of Xisco Munoz and signed a host of new players for life in the Championship.

The Owls have had a disastrous beginning to the season where they have failed to win a single game so far in their campaign and are at the bottom of the league table.

Clarke pointed out that recruitment has been an issue for the Owls this season and feels that none of the players brought in by Sheffield Wednesday this summer have improved the starting line-up.

He also added that Sheffield Wednesday were supposed to improve on the squad that achieved promotion last season, but stressed that the Hillsborough outfit are looking weaker than the last campaign.

“I don’t know whether Xisco Munoz signed up all the new signings or not, but I struggled to look down the list of players that came into the club this summer and see someone who really improved that starting eleven, so that has been a problem for them”, Clarke said on What The EFL podcast.

“They needed to upgrade on the squad they got promoted with and if anything, they looked weaker.”

Sheffield Wednesday are deep in the relegation struggle and Munoz will be determined to turn the situation around, but the jury is out on whether he will be given a chance.