Frank Lampard is interested in the vacant Rangers job, but would need assurances about the club’s plans for the future, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Gers are without a manager following the dismissal of Michael Beale, who was sacked after a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers are in the process of identifying potential candidates before they start interviews.

AZ Alkmaar coach Pascal Jansen, former Monaco boss Philippe Clement and Yokohama F Marinos manager Kevin Muscat are some of those they have on their list.

Former Everton and Chelsea boss Lampard, who is currently without a job after leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, is yet another name that the Rangers board have been pondering over.

Lampard, on his part, is open to taking up the challenge at Ibrox if he feels that it is the right project for him.

The 45-year-old though wants to make sure about the situation at Ibrox and what their future plans are.

He was at Everton during a period of turmoil, while he then had a tough interim spell back at Chelsea.

Lampard is keen to make sure the next job he takes is the right one.