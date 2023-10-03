Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus claims the Manchester United job is too big for Erik ten Hag, after the Red Devils were beaten by Galatasaray.

The Turkish side headed to Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday evening and pulled off a shock 3-2 win in the group stage game.

Manchester United took the lead through Rasmus Hojlund after just 17 minutes, but were quickly pegged back by Wilfried Zaha.

It was 1-1 at the break and when Hojlund added a second in the 67th minute it appeared Manchester United could claim the win.

Galatasaray though scored in the 71st and 81st minutes, while they also missed a penalty in the 78th minute, to take all three points.

Former top flight star McManus thinks the defeat is very bad news for Ten Hag and he feels the Dutchman could be sacked.

McManus believes that the Manchester United job is too big for Ten Hag.

“Man Utd are absolutely terrible he [will] be out on his a**e surely tonight”, McManus wrote on X.

“Job far too big for him.”

Manchester United also saw Casemiro sent off in the game to further add to their agony on the night.