Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that he is convinced of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon’s quality and added that he was eager to bring in the defender because the player improves the Whites.

Rodon joined Leeds in the summer from Tottenham on loan and the player has instantly looked solid in the Championship.

The 24-year-old centre-back has featured six times for Leeds so far and helped his side keep three clean sheets, while picking up a red card in the Hull City game.

Farke believes that the Tottenham loanee has more to offer and thinks that Rodon has areas in the game where he can improve.

The Leeds boss pointed out that he was eager to sign Rodon this summer because the player makes the Yorkshire outfit a better team and stated that he is convinced about the Spurs star’s potential.

“A few clean sheets with Joe”, Farke said at a press conference.

“There is more to come from him.

“He can improve.

“I am totally convinced of his potential as a player, his quality as a player.

“This is why I was so greedy to bring him in because he makes us better as a group.”

Leeds are set to take on Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday and Rodon will be eyeing a place in the starting line-up against Gareth Ainsworth’s side.