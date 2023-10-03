Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has stressed that Wednesday’s opponents QPR cannot be looked at just in terms of their league position and pointed to an impressive statistic.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have not made the brightest of starts to their Championship campaign currently finding themselves in the drop zone with eight points from nine games.

That is not a fact that is worrying Farke, who highlighted QPR’s decent away form, and the statistic that they have conceded no goals in their last two away matches, even going on to score two against Middlesbrough.

And the German manager does not expect much action on the attacking front when they host the Hoops on Wednesday.

However, Farke also believes that when the Whites create chances they will need to be brutal and finish them off.

“When you go a bit more detailed into the analysing, yes they’re not in the best position”, Farke said on QPR in his pre-match press conference.

“But in the last three away games have just conceded one goal [two goals. ed.], so they looked unbelievably solid away from home.

“I don’t expect against such a solid side that doesn’t allow many chances, that we create many one-versus-ones versus the goalkeeper.

“So we have to be brutal when it comes down to finishing moves and this will be the task for the game.”

Leeds will be on the lookout to bounce back following a 3-1 defeat to Southampton on Saturday.