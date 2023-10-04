Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United is not at risk for the moment despite their nightmare start to the season, according to talkSPORT.

Manchester United’s bad start to the season got worse on Tuesday night when Galatasaray beat them 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

They have lost four of their opening seven Premier League games and their progress in the Champions League is in jeopardy after losing their opening two group games.

The pressure is mounting on Ten Hag, who has spent big money since taking charge at Old Trafford in 2022 and he is in desperate need of a result.

However, his future at the club is not under discussion at Manchester United’s board level.

They have heavily invested in the Dutchman and are not prepared to make any hasty decisions.

For the moment, his job seems safe as Manchester United are not keen to be trigger-happy when it comes to the manager.

However, it remains to be seen if the situation changes if Manchester United fail to beat Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.