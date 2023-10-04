Former Scotland star Mark Wilson has admitted that Marcelo Bielsa would be an interesting choice for Rangers given the way he transformed Leeds United.

Rangers are in the middle of a process to identify their new manager after Michael Beale was sacked last weekend.

Pascal Jansen, Frank Lampard and Kevin Muscat are some of the names who are believed to be in the running for the job at Ibrox.

Former Leeds boss Bielsa has also been linked with the job despite him being in charge of the Uruguay national team at the moment.

The Argentinian caught the fancy of many with the way he revived Leeds and Wilson conceded that he would be an interesting choice if Rangers go towards that route.

He admitted that the experienced coach is not to everyone’s taste but his work at Leeds is a testament to his ability to revive clubs through scintillating football.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I have seen Bielsa getting mentioned; would Rangers fans take Bielsa?

“I know it didn’t end well for him at Leeds but he transformed that club.

“The tempo they played at and how charismatic he was.

“He’d certainly be interesting.”

Bielsa may be unlikely to accept an offer in the middle of the season given his notorious obsession with fitness and playing styles for which he always demands a full pre-season.