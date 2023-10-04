Gordon Dalziel has touted Billy Davies for the Rangers job and believes he is the kind of strong leader the club need at the moment.

Speculation over who could be the next Rangers manager has been swirling since Michael Beale was sacked last weekend.

Pascal Jansen, Kevin Muscat and Frank Lampard are some of the names who are believed to be on the club’s radar at the moment.

Davies, who has been out of management since 2014, is believed to be positioning himself as well to be in the running for the Rangers job.

Dalziel supported his candidature and believes he has the CV needed to become the next Rangers boss.

The former Rangers star conceded that the 59-year-old has been out of the game but conceded that his coaching badges suggest that he has definitely kept himself abreast with modern football.

He stressed that Davies is the kind of leader Rangers need in their next manager.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I am going to throw one left-field name because I am a very good friend of his.

“Billy Davies has been out of the game for a bit of time.

“Everybody who has worked under him knows how good he is.

“He has worked at a very good level; he has got promotion to the Premier League and he has been in playoffs.

“If you look at his CV, he has broken so many records.

“The only question is that he has been out for so long, but you have got to look at the bigger picture and why he has been out for so long.

“He is now in every single game – north and south.

“He has done every qualification – north and south so you can’t throw the dinosaur one at him.

“I just think a guy like him with the track record, knows the club inside out, is an ex-player – he is the sort of strong leader and manager they need at the club.”

Jansen is believed to be the favourite to become the next Rangers boss, but Davies has thrown his name into the hat.