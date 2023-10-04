Craig Moore has insisted that Celtic must find a way to beat Lazio at home in their Champions League group game tonight.

Celtic are set to host Serie A giants Lazio at Parkhead in a big Champions League encounter in Glasgow this evening.

The Bhoys lost to Feyenoord in their opening group game of the tournament and are under pressure to get a result at home against Lazio.

Moore insisted that it is a must-win game for Celtic if they are to have any hopes of progress in the Champions League this season.

He feels a bad result could end up forcing Celtic to try and latch onto third place in the group stage and Europa League qualification.

The former Scottish top flight star believes Celtic are good enough to beat a team of Lazio’s quality at home.

Moore said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I think it’s a must-win game for Celtic.

“I know it’s early on, the second game of the group stage but it gets harder in terms of the way the group pans out.

“I think that for Celtic if they are not taking three points here, then in terms of progression then you are looking at Europa that you are really trying to hold on to.

“They can’t lose the game.

“It’s a really big match and I think Celtic are good enough to win.”

Celtic have not made it to the last 16 of the Champions League since the 2012/13 season.