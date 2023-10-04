Andy Carroll has warned Paris Saint-Germain that Newcastle United will unleash themselves at St. James’ Park in their Champions League encounter tonight.

St. James’ Park will host its first Champions League game in over two decades tonight when PSG take on Newcastle.

Newcastle managed to walk away from their trip to the San Siro two weeks ago with a 0-0 draw against AC Milan in their first game in Europe’s elite competition in over two decades.

Carroll believes that Newcastle were a little tense as it was their first game back in the Champions League, but insisted that they are going to be a different proposition at home.

The former Newcastle star insisted at St. James’ Park the team are going to play with freedom and he is certain that the Magpies faithful will create a frenzied atmosphere to back their side.

Asked if he feels Newcastle can beat PSG tonight, Carroll, who says he is in touch with some Magpies players, told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Yes.

“They were a little tense on their return to the Champions League in Milan but they will release themselves at St. James’ Park where the atmosphere will be absolutely crazy.

“I am still in contact with players in the team and members of the staff.

“I will send them messages of encouragement before the game.”

PSG are coming into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1.