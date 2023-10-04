Fixture: Celtic vs Lazio

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Italian side Lazio to Parkhead in the Champions League.

The Bhoys lost their opening group stage game away at Feyenoord and Rodgers will be keen to make sure they get off the mark tonight.

Lazio arrive in Glasgow on the back of a 2-0 loss away at AC Milan and drew their Champions League group opener 1-1 with Atletico Madrid.

The two clubs last met, in the Europa League, in 2019, with Celtic beating Lazio both home and away.

Between the sticks Celtic have Joe Hart, while Alistair Johnston, Liam Scales, Nathaniel Phillips and Greg Taylor form the back four.

Midfield sees Rodgers select Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor, while Hyun-jun Yang and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Celtic boss has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including James Forrest and Anthony Ralston.

Celtic Team vs Lazio

Hart, Johnston, Scales, Phillips, Taylor, O’Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Yang, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Morrison, Palma, Turnbull, Oh, Carter-Vickers, Iwata, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston, Johnston