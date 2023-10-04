Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has taken a swipe at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for suggesting that the game between Spurs and his side should be replayed and says he should leave Anfield for the PGMOL.

The fallout from the VAR controversy from the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend has refused to die down.

A communication breakdown between the on-field officials and the VAR led to Luis Diaz’s goal being incorrectly ruled out for offside.

PGMOL have officially apologised to Liverpool and have released the full audio exchange between the officials that led to the wrong call, showing a shambolic situation and officials who soon realised a big error had been made.

Klopp insisted earlier today that the right thing to do would be to replay the game that Tottenham won 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner.

However, Spurs legend Roberts claimed that Klopp should now consider heading the referees’ body and stressed that Tottenham did nothing wrong on their part that they should be forced to feature in a replay.

The Spurs legend wrote on X: “Klopp should leave Liverpool and become the new PGMOL person after Webb.

“Tottenham have done nothing wrong and thank you for the three points.”

Liverpool have lodged official complaints and are believed to be considering their legal options.