Fixture: Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Paris Saint-Germain to St James’ Park in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s men opened their Champions League campaign with a draw at AC Milan and start as favourites to see off PSG tonight.

The Magpies have now won their last three games in a row, without conceding a single goal, while they have now kept clean sheets for their last five matches.

PSG failed to score on their last outing, drawing 0-0 away at Clermont.

Newcastle have Nick Pope in goal, while Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are the back four.

Midfield sees Howe pick Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Sean Longstaff, while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

Howe has options on his bench if he needs to shake things up and they include Jacob Murphy and Matt Targett.

Newcastle United Team vs Paris Saint-Germain

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Tonali, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Miley